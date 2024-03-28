The free games arriving next week on the Epic Games Store have also been announced: two decidedly different but very interesting titles.

THE free games for PC'sEpic Games Store of next week have been officially announced, as per tradition, together with the publication of those scheduled for today: starting from April 4, 2024therefore, you will be able to download The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Thief for free. Both games will be available to download for free starting next Thursday for a week, or until the next free games are available the following Thursday. You can download them through the official Epic Games Store client or from the store's official website, in particular from the store's page dedicated to gifts at this address. We also remind you that the free game of March 28th, Islets, is available from today.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition lets you experience all of the game's content The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is the definitive and complete edition of the science fiction role-playing game created by Obsidian and Private Division, which includes all the original content as well as additional content released after the launch of the standard edition. The base game is a first-person RPG focused on freedom of action, which allows you to explore various planets and follow numerous quests, choosing your own path to take among the many possibilities offered and watching the consequences of your actions impact in some way on surrounding worlds. The Spacer's Choice Edition also contains the expansions released after the original launch, namely Peril on Gorgon and Murder on Eridanos, further expanding the content and adventures to complete.