StarPlus has captured the attention of fans in the middle of the streaming war with the premiere of “Prey”, the prequel to the “Predator” saga. Its arrival on the streaming platform has been a success and fans are already asking for a sequel after that open and interpretive ending.

Director Dan Trachtenberg has not opposed the request and has expressed his gratitude on social networks for the reception his second feature film had. He has not only skyrocketed the audience numbers on the service, but has already become the most watched movie in its history.

a historical record

Variety announced that “Prey” became the biggest premiere of Star Plus in Latin America. Also, the first three days placed it as the premiere with the most hours played in the history of Hulu.

an unexpected success

The tape has surprised outsiders and strangers to the saga. As is known, no sequel could equal or surpass the 1987 original in the last 35 years. It had to be this prequel by a not-so-known director who ended the losing streak.

Critics and fans support her

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave it a 92% approval rating and fans gave it 81%. “It’s a ‘Predator’ sequel done right. The rare action thriller pumps up the adrenaline without skimping on character development,” the consensus ruled.