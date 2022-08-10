The fire in the industrial complexes begins to stabilize after the risk zone was fenced off, excluding four of the eight fuel tanks. Although the Presidency speaks of the “final blow”, the resolution of the situation is not assured and caution is maintained, because a change in the direction of the wind can revive the complications. Even with 14 missing, most of them firefighters, the number of hospitalized reached 128, although only seven with serious conditions.

The spectacular industrial fire that broke out in Matanzas, in the western region of the island of Cuba, is in its most optimistic context and they estimate that it may have a positive outcome in the next few hours. However, other sectors of the Government still maintain their reservations about how close the end of this incident is.

Environmental experts agree that the scenario is at its best because the water supply has been more stable and containment dikes were formed that cut the spread of the fire.

The minister of the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment added that the columns of black smoke have been considerably reduced and they affirm that they will continue to decline. In addition, the smog, the low cloud of carbon dioxide, soot, fumes and dust in suspension, no longer has harmful contaminant or toxic levels.

However, the possibility is being considered that a change in the direction of the wind can bring out the flames again and they point to the need for the fuel tanks to be out of reach of the heat.

“We cannot fill ourselves with confidence, we have to work intelligently,” said Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez at the meeting this Wednesday to define the course for the final stretch of the conflict. “You have to keep working and cool the spilled fuel to avoid consequences,” he added.

Meanwhile, he highlighted the “heroism, courage, solidarity and commitment” of the firefighters and others involved in the fight against the explosion.

Other officials, such as the first secretary of the Communist Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, were more adventurous, with perhaps excessive optimism. “The fire is controlled, there is no danger of spread,” she tweeted.

For his part, the Second Chief of the Fire Command of the Cuban Fire Department, Alexander Ávalos Jorge, reported that “at this time” the movement of the fire is assured.

In the health aspect, 128 people were treated in health centers, three more than on Tuesday, according to the Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda. However, 108 of them have already been discharged.

We made progress in confronting the terrible fire in the Industrial Zone of #Massacres. Yesterday was a day of victory, but we cannot trust ourselves. The danger is still latent. My hug and deep respect for those who are there in the fight. #ForceMatanzashttps://t.co/WVNnkaUSTO – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 10, 2022



In addition, 14 people are still missing (mostly firefighters) and around 4,000 inhabitants of the affected area had to be evacuated.

There are 20 citizens who remain hospitalized, five with a critical condition and another two with serious lacerations. The inhabitants of Matanzas have come in large numbers to donate blood for those affected.

Mexico and Venezuela have stood out for their contribution to the Caribbean island, sending 20 flights in total, with 127 specialists operating alongside local forces. They also received 45,000 liters of retardant foam and eight armored breathable air tanks, among other supplies.

A considerable portion of the fuel that was consumed in the fire was directed to energy production, something that may suffer in the electrical system of Cuba, a country that has been suffering intermittent blackouts for weeks.

The hypotheses about the origin of this accident, the worst industrial fire in the history of the nation, point to a lightning strike in one of the eight tanks in the park.

With EFE and local media