The history of the Virgin of Fatima dates back to 1917, when three shepherd children, Lucía dos Santos and her cousins ​​Jacinta and Francisco Marto, claimed to have had several apparitions of the Virgin Mary in a place called Cova da Iria, near the village of Fatima, in Portugal.

Prayer to venerate the Virgin of Fatima:

O Most Holy Virgin, You repeatedly appeared to the children; I would also like to see you, hear your voice and tell you: My Mother, take me to Heaven. Trusting in your love, I ask you to reach me from your Son Jesus a living faith, intelligence to know and love Him, patience and grace to serve Him to my brothers, and one day to be able to unite with You there in Heaven.

Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be.

My mother, I also ask you for my parents, so that they may live united in love; for my brothers, family and friends, so that living together as a family one day we can enjoy eternal life with you.

Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be.

The complete story of the Virgin of Fatima:

The first appearance occurred on May 13, 1917, while the children herded sheep. According to the accounts, the Virgin Mary told them to return to the same place every month for six consecutive months, on the same 13th day.

At each apparition, the Virgin Mary conveyed messages to the children, including the call for prayer, penance and conversion, and the promise of a miracle in October of that same year.

At the apparition on October 13, 1917, more than 70,000 people gathered at the place of the apparitions to witness the miracle promised by the Virgin Mary. According to witnesses, the sun seemed to move in the sky and emit light rays of different colors.

After the apparitions the news spread all over Portugal and soon all over the world. A chapel was built on the site of the apparitions, which today is one of the most important Marian shrines in the world.

The three shepherd children were recognized as saints by the Catholic Church: Jacinta and Francisco Marto were canonized by Pope Francis in 2017, while Lucía dos Santos died in 2005 and her canonization process is ongoing.

Devotion to the Virgin of Fatima continues to be very strong throughout the world, especially in Portugal and Latin Americaand is considered one of the most important Marian devotions of the Catholic Church.