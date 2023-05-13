Saturday, May 13, 2023, 11:43



| Updated 12:01 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured this Saturday with second-degree burns on 72% of her body caused by a deep fryer, a spokesperson for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid reported to Europa Press.

The first call to the emergency services occurred at 8:56 a.m. Summa 112 has traveled to the home, on Sitio de El Escorial street, which has stabilized the minor and transferred her to the La Paz hospital.

For her part, the mother, in her 30s, has minor burns on her hands. She has also been transferred by Summa 112 to La Paz. Municipal Police is in charge of investigating what happened.