Today we are going to prepare the most kitsch possible of a shrimp appetizer; after the homonymous cocktail, obviously. So even if it is in second place, this recipe deserves a place of honor in the old cookbook, since in the 18th century this kind of poached fritters was already a dish for kings. Although today the word quenelle has remained to name the way of presentation of ice cream, butter, purees or other preparations that are molded between two spoons to give that rounded shape, the traditional recipe can still have a place on our tables.

Oval-shaped and originally from Lyon, this kind of fritters are made with a base of semolina, eggs and cream, to which some kind of shredded meat or fish is added. The classic version is usually made with pike, a very common river fish in the Rhône area. The fame of this kind of croquettes reaches surprising levels in France, where they can be found from fresh to canned. Anyway, for taste, quenellesso the filling and presentation can vary: we can find them bathed in bechamel sauce, floating in a consommé or au gratin with a tomato and cognac sauce.

In this recipe I have decided to eliminate the flour from the traditional version, to obtain more fluffy and soft balls; I have used prawns for the stuffing and their heads and skins to prepare a creamy sauce based on cream with all the flavor of the seafood. The oven finishing touch simply gives it the appetizing, toasty color to make it the visual center of the table. The only thing missing is the paper tablecloth with lace to support it.

Difficulty

The one to form the quenelles as if you were in a pastry contest.

Ingredients

For 2 people (or 4 as a light starter)



for the quenelles

500 g whole prawns (about 250 g once peeled)

100g cream

2 eggs

Salt

for the sauce

2 tablespoons light olive oil

200 ml of cream

50ml whole milk

The heads and skins of the prawns

Salt

1 tablespoon cornstarch (cornstarch)

30 ml of vermouth

Pepper

Dill

Preparation

Blend the peeled prawns, the two eggs and ½ teaspoon of salt (or to taste). Whip the cream very cold -you can also cool the bowl in which we are going to whip it- and incorporate it with a spatula to the previous mixture. Cover with film and store in the fridge for 12 hours. With the help of two spoons, form quenelles and blanch for just a minute in a large pot with boiling water and a little salt. Place the quenelles on a baking tray. In a saucepan with two tablespoons of oil over medium heat, turn the heads and skins of the prawns until golden brown. Add a good splash of vermouth (about 60 ml) and wait until the alcohol evaporates. Cover with the cream and milk and cook for 30 minutes. Strain and pour back into the saucepan. To thicken the sauce, bring to a boil and add a tablespoon of cornstarch dissolved in a little water, stirring constantly. When it thickens, add a little pepper and salt to taste. Cover the quenelles with sauce, bake with the grill until the surface is slightly toasted and serve with a little dill.

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #RecipesComidista. And if it goes wrong, complain to the Cook Ombudsman by sending an email to defenderacomidista@gmail.com.