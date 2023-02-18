He National Athleticfrom Brazilian Paulo Autoriose was crowned champion of the Colombian Super League this Thursday by beating 4-3 in an exciting match back to the Sports Pereirawho despite his great display at the Atanasio Girardot stadium fell 5-3 in the overall result.

The Matecaña team, who came to this game with urgency after losing 0-1 in the first leg, very soon managed to put the series in their favor with a daring approach from coach Alejandro Restrepo and goals from winger Juan Pablo Zuluaga after minutes 6 and 33, which forced the purslane to turn the game around with the entry of Ángel before the end of the first stage.

After that surprising 0-2 against, well worked by the visitor with their pressure and taking advantage of defensive errors, the Medellín team stood up in the second stage using the hierarchy of players such as Pabón and international Cristian Zapata, that after his return this year to Colombian soccer, after 17 years abroad, he raised his first cup with Nacional.

a victorious air

The daring of the youthful Ángel, for whom Autuori played, opened the door to a comeback for Verde, which was confirmed as the most winning team in Colombia by reaching 32 titles after winning its third Super League.

The son of ex-footballer John Paul Angel He had a great night when he got the discount at minute 60, taking advantage of a good cross from the Brazilian winger Jader Gentil, who entered for the second half.

But before the double was finalized, Pereira rushed for Arley Rodríguez to catch a rebound and make the game 3-1 at minute 63.

Tomás Ángel scored a double for Nacional in the Super League. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Ángel’s work continued six minutes later, to tie the series 3-3, with a good individual action and a powerful left-footed shot to beat goalkeeper Aldair Quintana again, who from that moment began to live a nightmare that ended in the fall of his squad.

He committed a foul on Jhon Duque who, after the VAR review, was sanctioned as a penalty so that Pabón would assume all the prominence because he not only converted the charge at minute 84 to put Nacional one step away from the title.

Three minutes later, Pabón, taking advantage of the effervescence of his squad and the fans, in addition to the rival’s low spirits, appropriated the situation and ratified Nacional’s conquest with the fourth goal at minute 87 to leave the story 5-3 in the overall in a great reaction from the Autuori team, which won its first title in Colombia in its second cycle with the Medellín team.

praise

Tomás Angel stood out and the astonvilleteam of the Premier league in which his father, Juan Pablo Angel played, sent him a congratulatory message.

EFE