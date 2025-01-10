If you are one of the 708,000 employees who were assigned to one of the insurance companies that have refused to continue in Mufaceyou are most likely flooded with doubts and surfing in the hope of reaching some certainty. In the following lines you can find answers to some of the uncertainties, but there are many others that, at least, will not be resolved before January 15.

The first thing you should know if your health was cared for by SegurCaixa Adeslas or DKV is that a window is open right now so you can transfer it to public healthcare.. This window is the same as every year, since officials have the power to choose each year who will be in charge of their health needs.

However, as there is currently no firm renewal of Muface, officials will be able to once again choose who they trust with their health when the framework agreement that is still awaiting a bidder today is resolved. For this there is no specific date scheduled and it only refers to the moment of the signing of the new agreement.

But all of the above can be significantly affected If next Wednesday Asisa decides to sign the agreement. If an official decides to wait until next week, they can try to change directly to this insurer, without going through the public one.

In any case, it is also true that these contracts do not come into force from one day to the next. It will be at eleven in the morning on January 15 when it will be known if Asisa participates in the renewal of the contract. If this were to happen, it is possible that the new agreement would already be in place by mid-February.

But what happens if Asisa decides to imitate DKV and Adeslas and refuses to go to the renewal? Well, simply, the process would return to square one. And in this case, it would be the Government that would have the decision to promote a new contract with a larger budget increase than that known until now, or ‘let the model die’.

If the Government gives in and proposes a contract with conditions closer to the demands of insurance companies, a new process will be opened that may last until April or May. It would be starting from the beginning and, as stipulated to date, the insurers that have provided service to date would have to continue doing so.

But if Moncloa chooses to end the negotiations, all officials, the 708,000 from DKV and Adeslas, plus the 360,000 from Asisa will have to progressively move towards public health. It would be then that the Executive would make a budget transfer to the 17 autonomous communities so that they can deal with the significant increase in patients from one day to the next.

Given the whole range of options, which can also change as the days go by, it seems the most sensible thing to do, to begin with, is to wait until January 15. to see what the current renewal of the agreement is. If there is an agreement, the official will have two options, Asisa or public health. Otherwise, we will have to wait a little longer until the Government decides what it is going to do with mutualism. In any case, and as was said at the beginning, officials can now go public if they want.