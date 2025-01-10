The mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, has once again demanded this Friday that the AP-9 highway be free of charge and immediately in the section between the Olívic city and the city of Pontevedra. However, he has gone further and clearly expressed your preference on which administration should manage it: “If you ask me, I want Spain to manage it, because it is the one who can pay, if Galicia managed it it would not be able to pay the compensation, Spain would.”

This was stated in response to questions from the media in an appearance after a local government meeting. The Olívic councilor has indicated that It doesn’t matter who manages the Atlantic Highwaybut he has expressed his preference for it to be the central government. “Complex in that, none. Let Spain manage it, but let it do so free of charge,” he stressed.

Caballero has stressed that “the important thing” for him, as mayor, is that the highway is free and, asked about the transfer of the AP-9, the mayor has reiterated: “It doesn’t matter to me, what worries me is that everything that the Xunta has does not go because he doesn’t have the money to go.”

Aznar’s extension

In this regard, recalled that regional highways continue to maintain tollsand has repeated that what matters to him is that the AP-9 is free and “that it is managed by the State.” “Is he managing it badly? No, he does it well,” he added.

However, he has clarified that there was a moment of poor management of the Highway by the State, and it was with the Aznar government that extended the concession until 2048. “The rest are doing well, but When Aznar gave the extension, that was indeed a naval attack on Galicia“he proclaimed.

On the other hand, the mayor of Vigo has expressed his wish that the mayor of Pontevedra also speaks out about the importance of lifting the toll between both cities and has ruled out seeking a common front with other municipalities in the area of ​​influence of the AP-9. “I act as mayor of Vigo, let each council do what they want,” he stated.





He distances himself from the PSdeG

With these demonstrations about the management of the highway, Abel Caballero distances itself from the position of the PSdeG, which supports the transfer of the AP-9 to Galiciaa position that he expressed in the regional Parliament with his support for an initiative directed at Congress to promote said transfer (also supported by PP and BNG).

Thus, in June, the Lower House gave the green light, with the rejection of Vox, to the consideration of a bill on the transfer. However, two days later, The PSOE abstained from voting on an initiative agreed upon by PP and BNG to urge the Government to transfer the highway, eliminate tolls and cancel the concession until 2048.

In fact, the first to ‘cool’ the possibility of this transfer was the Minister of Transport himself, Óscar Puente, who sees difficult legal fit for the transfer and that he does not see the rescue of the concession as economically viable either.