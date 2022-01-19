Ballerina Anastasia Volochkova does not fly sober due to aerophobia. This was announced on Wednesday, January 19, by the PR director of the ballerina Svetlana Gerasimova.

Thus, Gerasimova commented on the information according to which during the flight, which returned on January 18 from the Maldives to Moscow, Volochkova drank alcohol and refused to wear a medical mask.

“She doesn’t fly sober because she’s afraid,” Gerasimova said in an interview with “Newspaper.Ru“.

This was preceded by a scandal, which, according to passengers, lasted an hour. The reason was Volochkova’s reluctance to mask. After the flight arrived at Sheremetyevo, the police escorted the ballerina and her companion to the police station.

On Tuesday, a source for Izvestia said that during the flight, the crew seized a bottle of strong alcoholic drink from the artist. The interlocutor also noted that the ballerina tore off the mask from the flight attendant, and called the crew themselves servants. After that, the captain of the aircraft came out to her and had a conversation, during which the artist behaved more decently.

In relation to the ballerina, protocols were drawn up under Art. 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (“Petty hooliganism”) and Art. 20.6.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Failure to comply with the rules of conduct in an emergency or the threat of its occurrence”). Responsibility under these articles involves arrest for up to 15 days, as well as a fine of up to 30 thousand rubles.

In an interview with Izvestia, Anastasia Volochkova said that she intended to sue the crew member who, in her words, provoked the conflict.