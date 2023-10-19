The Popular Municipal Group will present a motion in the next Plenary Session of Murcia in which it will propose creating an information commission to investigate everything that happened in the tragedy of Las Atalayas, the nightclub fire that caused 13 deaths on October 1. The ordinary session corresponding to the month of October will be held next Thursday the 26th.

According to the PP, the objective would be to study “the legal and administrative situation of the Teatre nightclub, the business movements around this madness” and the “analysis of the documentation related to the files”, with the purpose of “preparing an opinion with measures so that this tragic situation does not happen again. Another task would be to address the general situation and administrative procedures in the field of activity licenses.

The commission, which would be made up of PP, PSOE and Vox in accordance with the proportionality of their representation in the City Council, would previously collect “reports on each of the points from the civil servants of the Murcia City Council”, according to the PP. During the course of the sessions, members of the commission could request clarifications regarding these documents. The creation of this commission responds, according to the PP, to the objective of the mayor, José Ballesta, of “clarifying everything that happened.”

Vox commission proposal



For its part, the Vox Municipal Group in the Murcia City Council has presented for debate in the ordinary plenary session next Thursday a proposal to vote on whether the groups are in favor or against launching this investigation commission, in “political responsibilities” regarding the tragedy of the nightclub fire in Atalayas at the beginning of the month, which left 13 dead.

“It is only fair that from the opposition we demand clarity” about the responsibility of both the previous socialist administration and the current one of the PP, highlighted the Group’s deputy spokesperson, Alba Franco. The councilor added that Vox criticizes that this debate is not going to have the entity it should since the government team has presented to the plenary session for debate and approval two new ordinances: mobility and fiscal ones.

“There is an attempt to create a smokescreen with these events,” and because the next Plenary Session will be the first after the Las Atalayas tragedy, Vox wants to request an investigation into political responsibilities, Franco reiterated.