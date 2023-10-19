Here we leave you the latest news from the albiazul team:

Just this Wednesday, October 18, the league champion received the Magdalena Unionin a duel that was postponed for a concert in El Campin. Although they had several options to open the scoreboard, it was not until the 66th minute when Samuel Asprilla He received a ball with his chest to define with power. Already in the 85th minute, the rival scored through Fabian Castillo to seal the definitive 1-1.

Thanks to this, those of Alberto Gamero They are still not sure of their participation in the final phase because they barely get one point Oil Alliancetwo to Deportivo Cali and three to Deportivo Pasto and Independent Santa Fe.

#Millionaires He let the victory slip away, at the end, against Unión Magdalena: 1-1, in a postponed game.

When he seemed to have the victory in his pocket, a mistake at the start cost Millonarios dearly, who gave up points at home against the cyclone, which clings to the miracle.#RolltheBall pic.twitter.com/0opo2GQKhn — Rueda la Pelota (@RuedalaPelota10) October 19, 2023

In the call for Alberto Gamero to face Magdalena UnionCaptain David Macalister Silva was contemplated, however, at the last minute it was lowered to include Leo Castrowho was returning from having been in the call for Colombia without playing a minute.

As reported Cristian Pinzónjournalist Snail Radiothe absence of the experienced midfielder is due to the fact that he fell ill before the duel.

Don David Macalister Silva, faithful exponent of micro-soccer, that popular NEIGHBORHOOD sport where you learn luxuries, tacos, footsteps and creativity. Honor to whom honor is due. WHAT A LORD PLAYER!🫡 CRACK! 🎻 pic.twitter.com/hdBIAZJr2d — Fútbol Pasión Colombia (@Futbolpasionco1) June 22, 2023

Looking ahead to the final stretch, there is good news for The Blue Ballet because four of their injured players are already working alongside the rest of their teammates.

Steven Vega, Fernando Uribe, Elvis Perlaza and Omar Bertel They were present during practice last Tuesday, something that was shared on the team’s social networks. Of the four, the closest to reappearing could be Uribeaccording to the helmsman.

Ⓜ️▶️ Stiven Vega, Fernando Uribe, Elvis Perlaza and Ómar Bertel have already trained alongside the team. 💙🔝 GO MILLIONAIRES! pic.twitter.com/7RQCH5MCy3 — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) October 17, 2023

Cristian Arango He passed through the club in 2017 and from 2019 to 2021, however, he made some statements that did not go down well with the Albiazule fans, since he claimed to be a fan of the club. National Athleticsomething that also angered his former teammate Macalister Silva.

It was in an interview with A Breakthat the former Sports Tolima He made clear his desire to play with The Green Paisa: “At all times I want to reach Nacional, as a child I dreamed of playing for Nacional”.

About the words of Chicho Arangothe captain ambassador exclaimed: “Obviously I can’t say that it didn’t bother me. I respect him, but I, David Silva, cannot say today that I cry for my mother and tomorrow that I love my aunt. It is something that I do not share, I respect it, because we all have our inclinations and loves.”.

This did not stop there, since the current striker of the Royal Salt Lake He responded on social networks with the message: “I can cry for whoever I want and when I want and I can say that I love whoever I feel I love. Clarification, I did not cry for some team, I cried because I said goodbye to beautiful people and at the time the Millonarios fans wanted to say goodbye and I spoke with them, they were already crying.”.