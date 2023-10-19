We are three days away from finishing the regular phase of the 2023 Finalization Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor League of Colombia, and Millionaires For now, he remains in the fight to defend his title by being sixth in the table with 26 points.
Here we leave you the latest news from the albiazul team:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
1-1 draw against Unión Magdalena
Just this Wednesday, October 18, the league champion received the Magdalena Unionin a duel that was postponed for a concert in El Campin. Although they had several options to open the scoreboard, it was not until the 66th minute when Samuel Asprilla He received a ball with his chest to define with power. Already in the 85th minute, the rival scored through Fabian Castillo to seal the definitive 1-1.
Thanks to this, those of Alberto Gamero They are still not sure of their participation in the final phase because they barely get one point Oil Alliancetwo to Deportivo Cali and three to Deportivo Pasto and Independent Santa Fe.
For more news about Colombian soccer
Macalister got off at the last minute
In the call for Alberto Gamero to face Magdalena UnionCaptain David Macalister Silva was contemplated, however, at the last minute it was lowered to include Leo Castrowho was returning from having been in the call for Colombia without playing a minute.
As reported Cristian Pinzónjournalist Snail Radiothe absence of the experienced midfielder is due to the fact that he fell ill before the duel.
Gamero recovers footballers
Looking ahead to the final stretch, there is good news for The Blue Ballet because four of their injured players are already working alongside the rest of their teammates.
Steven Vega, Fernando Uribe, Elvis Perlaza and Omar Bertel They were present during practice last Tuesday, something that was shared on the team’s social networks. Of the four, the closest to reappearing could be Uribeaccording to the helmsman.
Chicho Arango makes the club and former teammates angry
Cristian Arango He passed through the club in 2017 and from 2019 to 2021, however, he made some statements that did not go down well with the Albiazule fans, since he claimed to be a fan of the club. National Athleticsomething that also angered his former teammate Macalister Silva.
It was in an interview with A Breakthat the former Sports Tolima He made clear his desire to play with The Green Paisa: “At all times I want to reach Nacional, as a child I dreamed of playing for Nacional”.
About the words of Chicho Arangothe captain ambassador exclaimed: “Obviously I can’t say that it didn’t bother me. I respect him, but I, David Silva, cannot say today that I cry for my mother and tomorrow that I love my aunt. It is something that I do not share, I respect it, because we all have our inclinations and loves.”.
This did not stop there, since the current striker of the Royal Salt Lake He responded on social networks with the message: “I can cry for whoever I want and when I want and I can say that I love whoever I feel I love. Clarification, I did not cry for some team, I cried because I said goodbye to beautiful people and at the time the Millonarios fans wanted to say goodbye and I spoke with them, they were already crying.”.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Millonarios #draw #Magdalena #Macalister #sick #Gamero #recovers #players