Molina de Segura, the fourth municipality with the largest population in the Region of Murcia, will be the first with a coalition government of PP and Vox. The two parties, which have an absolute majority (14 councilors between them, compared to 11 from the PSOE) have reached an agreement in principle to take over the City Council next Saturday, June 17, when the consistories that came out of the polls on 28-M are constituted. .

PP and Vox will outline the agreement in the coming days and will present it publicly next Monday, June 12. Santiago Abascal’s party has already called a press conference to report on the pact, in which the president of Vox in the Region of Murcia, José Ángel Antelo, and the candidate in Molina de Segura, Antonio Martínez, will be present. The PP also plans to summon the media for that day, with the same objective.

The municipal leader of the PP, José Ángel Alfonso, acknowledged that the negotiations have experienced very significant progress in recent days, although he avoided talking about the existence of a preliminary agreement. “We still have to outline some issues,” he told LA VERDAD. José Ángel Alfonso admitted that it would be “a coalition government”, which means that the 5 elected Vox councilors (or at least some of them) in the municipality would have management responsibilities.

The principle of agreement between PP and Vox would end the socialist dominance in the Molina de Segura City Council, which began in 2016, when after the resignation of Eduardo Contreras, Esther Clavero was elected mayor with the votes of four Ciudadanos councilors who were later expelled from the party.

Precisely this Wednesday, the PSOE candidate and acting mayor, Eliseo García Cantó, appeared publicly to ask President Fernando López Miras to disavow his party’s candidate and allow the list with the most votes to govern, as requested in other areas of Spain. the national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.