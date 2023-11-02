Thursday, November 2, 2023, 1:54 p.m.



Updated 2:00 p.m.

The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, has decided to accept the offer of the Vox Municipal Group to expand the majority and be able to guarantee the approval of budgets and other important projects throughout the legislature.

As La Verdad has been able to confirm, the agreement includes a distribution of powers in which the vice mayor’s office does not appear.

The agreement will be closed throughout this Thursday for approval tomorrow Friday at the Government Board. By virtue of what has already been agreed, the 4 Vox councilors will enter the government. Two of them will be in charge of two specific areas and the other two will have some type of delegation in areas that have a PP councilor. This distribution of tasks will not affect the powers in Infrastructure, Security and Urban Planning, which remain as before.