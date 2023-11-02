Of the original group of 32 people, 6 disembarked during the stopover in Recife; in total, 1,445 have already been rescued by Itamaraty

A FAB (Brazilian Air Force) flight landed in Brasília, at 8:35 am this Thursday (2.Nov.2023), bringing 26 people who were in the West Bank. The flight left Amman, Jordan, and made stops in Rome, Las Palmas and Recife.

In total, the flight repatriated 30 Brazilians, as well as a Jordanian and 1 Palestinian, both married to Brazilians. During a stopover, around 5:35 am, in Recife (PE), 6 of them disembarked. Among the travelers are 6 elderly people, 11 children and 2 wheelchair users.

See below the photos taken by Poder360’s photo reporter, Sérgio Lima:

According to FAB, only 1 passenger will be destined for the federal capital. The rest will travel to other Brazilian cities, in spaces provided on flights made available by Azul Linhas Aéreas, bound for Goiânia (GO), Foz do Iguaçu (PR), São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba (PR) and Porto Alegre (RS). ).

10 planes left Brazil as part of Operation Returning in Peace. This 5th flight (Nov 2) is the 9th to return. The plane that brought the Brazilians is the same one that had traveled on October 12 to Egypt, where they were waiting for the release of the Brazilians in the Gaza Strip.

Another plane, the same VC2 model, remains in Egypt waiting for repatriates from Gaza, who depend on clearance to pass through the Rafah gate, on the border with Israel. It’s the same one that on the 2nd (Oct 30) took almost two tons of food donated by the government.

With information from Brazil Agency