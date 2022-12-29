Image from the security camera of a barbecue in the ramblilla de San Lázaro, where one of the robberies took place.

PP and Vox denounced this Thursday the robberies committed in recent days in homes and catering businesses in the urban area and districts of Lorca. PP councilor Belén Pérez explained that the thieves took 5,000 euros from the box of a grill located in the Ramblilla de San Lázaro in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to the mayor “the authors were not even stopped by the fact that this place had a video surveillance system, with security cameras connected to an alarm center” and said that a few months ago the owners of the place suffered another robbery in similar circumstances.

Pérez said that during the weekend there were at least four robberies in homes in the Jarales district, in the same area where the thieves had already acted a few weeks ago. “The neighbors have conveyed to us their feeling of fear, they feel abandoned because despite the wave of robberies they continue to miss the presence of law enforcement officers,” he said.

Cable thefts in the district of Nogalte and vehicles in Tercia and the assault on a flat on Avenida Juan Carlos I have been other events reported by the mayor, who criticized the “ineffectiveness of the PSOE, to which crime has It’s gotten absolutely out of hand.”

Vox also denounced the “wave of robberies” in hotel businesses in recent days and cited the one that occurred in the canteen of the Los Tollos soccer field in the district of La Hoya, which, according to councilor José Martínez, lacks surveillance and protection. .

The mayor demanded that the government team reinforce control in the peripheral areas of the city and in municipal facilities where they are aware that robberies have occurred repeatedly in recent days.

He stated that “they cannot ignore the insecurity and crime that many Lorca families are experiencing in their businesses, with economic losses that are leading them to ruin.”

Martínez said that the staff of the Local Police is “well below the recommended standards” and specified that according to the Federation of Municipalities, 22 more agents would be necessary and 55 according to the European Union.