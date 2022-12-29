Mexico.- The weather forecast for this Thursday, December 29, 2022, foresees that the cold front number 20 will cross the north and northwest of Mexicointeracting with a polar trough and a dry line, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

These phenomena will rainy strong punctual in Sonora and Chihuahua; showers in Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Coahuila and Durango; and isolated rains in Baja California and Zacatecas, as well as strong gusts of wind in the North Table and the Central Table.

In turn, the probability for the sleet and/or snow fall in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango. On the other hand, the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, will cause heavy punctual rains in Quintana Roo; showers in Campeche and Yucatan; and isolated rains in Michoacán, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Ultimately, the prevailing cold to very cold atmosphere at dawn in high areas of the north and center of the national territory, becoming icy in mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Rains for today

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Durango, Campeche and Yucatán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Probability for the fall of snow or sleet: sierras of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Maximum and minimum temperatures

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, State of Mexico, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: high areas of Baja California Sur, San Luis Potosí, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

wind and waves

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and dust storms: Sonora, Coahuila, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Nuevo León, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Waves of 2 to 3 meters high: western coast of Baja de California.

With information from the National Water Commission (Conagua).

