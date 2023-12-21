Thursday, December 21, 2023, 18:46



PP and Vox closed the terms of their government pact in Lorca this Thursday after months of negotiations. The four councilors of Santiago Abascal's party will become part of the local government, according to LA VERDAD. The PP has already signed the agreement and Vox has not yet done so, waiting to make some “tweaks to the text in formal matters.”

Vox spokesperson Carmen Menduiña will be the first deputy mayor and will head the working committees for agriculture, livestock, and the fight against depopulation and territorial planning. José Martínez will be in charge of the Departments of Industry and Emergencies, María Teresa Castillo of Social Affairs and María Teresa Ortega of Citizen Participation.

The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, was asked this Thursday about this matter in a meeting with the media and said that he did not rule out reaching an agreement in January linked to the approval of the Budgets.