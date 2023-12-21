Live broadcast | The Cantores Minores choir sings traditional Christmas carols, HS shows a concert at 8 p.m

All groups of the Cantores Minores choir will perform on Thursday in a traditional Christmas concert in Helsinki Cathedral.

The Cantores Minores choir performed on December 14 in Mäntyniemi, when President Sauli Niinistö and Jenni Haukio received traditional Christmas greetings. The choir was led by Hannu Norjanen.

Mari Koppinen HS

20.12. 10:59 am | Updated 19:47

Cantores Minores choir Christmas concerts are already a 30-year tradition. A total of four concerts based around traditional Christmas music will be organized this year.

It is already a tradition that HS digital subscribers can enjoy one atmospheric concert via the internet.