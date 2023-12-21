Live broadcast | The Cantores Minores choir sings traditional Christmas carols, HS shows a concert at 8 p.m

All groups of the Cantores Minores choir will perform on Thursday in a traditional Christmas concert in Helsinki Cathedral.
Mari Koppinen HS
| Updated
Cantores Minores choir Christmas concerts are already a 30-year tradition. A total of four concerts based around traditional Christmas music will be organized this year.
It is already a tradition that HS digital subscribers can enjoy one atmospheric concert via the internet.
