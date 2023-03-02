Square Enix Collective and FuturLab have confirmed that the expansion dedicated to Midgar Special Packfrom Final Fantasy 7, is now available for PowerWash Simulator. The expansion is free and accessible on all platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Steam. The game is also on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC.

Midgar Special Pack includes five new levels for PowerWash Simulator: it will be possible to clean up well-known places from the saga, such as the Seventh Heaven bar, the Mako Energy Exhibit, as well as famous and feared vehicles and mechs, such as the Hardy Daytona and the Shinra Hauler, the Scorpion Sentinel and the Airbuster. The Midgar Special Pack also introduces new types of dirt, such as bioresidue, into PowerWash Simulator. We will have to work for Barret and his gang, but also for Shinra.

“We designed Midgar, the city of Mako, in 1997. Who would have thought that in 2023 we would return to these iron buildings to wash off all the oil and dirt with a pressure washer? Now let’s get to work, over 25 years of filth won’t go away without a fight,” he said Yoshinori Kitasedirector of Final Fantasy VII and producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Tetsuya NomuraCharacter Designer of Final Fantasy VII and Creative Director of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Project, added: “When I heard about the collaboration proposal, I was very busy with other collaborations and revisions, but I was particularly excited about the idea. I had just played PowerWash Simulator and I was daydreaming about cleaning my own games. My immediate response was “let’s wash the entire Shinra building”. Sadly, it proved to be a bit difficult, but the final line-up it’s still exciting. It’s an event I’ve been looking forward to and I hope everyone enjoys it!”

“It has been an incredible privilege for the PowerWash Simulator team to recreate the vehicles, locations and bosses from one of videogames most iconic titles,” he said. Dan Checker, Lead Designer of FuturLab. “We’re all huge fans of the Final Fantasy franchise and hope our players enjoy cleaning as much as we enjoyed covering them in all kinds of dirt, from bio to mako.”

“We are thrilled to be working with one of the most iconic franchises in history for the Midgar Special Pack,” he said Timea Edvi, Director of Indie Publishing at Square Enix. “We knew we wanted to do something really big to thank the amazing PowerWash Simulator community for all their support – we can’t wait for people to play it!”