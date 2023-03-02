In this special program on culture, dedicated to the first year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we look at how the population and cultural professionals fight to protect endangered heritage. And our guest, the director of the French association the Artists in Exile Workshop, Judith Depaule, offers us an analysis from Paris of the situation of Ukrainian and Russian artists, after a year.
#Ukraine #year #continue #protect #culture #artists
Musk disappoints and does not present new product at Tesla Investor Day
Elon Musk during the Tesla Investor Day held at the gigafactory in Austin, Texas (Credit: Reproduction Youtube) Tesla's so-called "gigafactory"...
Leave a Reply