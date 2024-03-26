Person | Tarja Sironen, who studies pandemics, is excited about the return of migratory birds – “Nobody can really predict what will happen next”

Virologist Tarja Sironen has found Ebola in Kenyan bats and has seen how the only way to stop the spread of bird flu is to kill thousands of animals. He believes that if we want to prevent the next pandemics, we must also care about animals.

Emmi Laukkanen

2:00 am | Updated 6:23 am

TArja Sironen was having dinner at a colleague's retirement party when he heard that Ebola had been found in the samples.

It was 2018 and Sirone's research team had traveled to Kenya's Taita Mountains for field work a few months earlier. There, Sironen had collected ticks, set up bat nets and taken traps into the forest to find out what kind of viruses are found in bats and rodents in the area.