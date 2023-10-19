This October 18, a new Powerball draw was played, the lottery that, with a little luck, can make anyone who buys a ticket a millionaire. On this occasion, the first prize was vacant, but other considerable sums were awarded. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm Eastern Time at the Florida Lottery in Tallahasee and can be followed live on YouTube.

Tickets are sold in 45 US states and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the drawing, depending on the jurisdiction that is in charge of the sale on each occasion.

Powerball lottery result for October 18 in the United States



On their official website, the winning numbers from the Powerball lottery are displayed, which on this occasion were: 1, 4, 13, 35, 58 and the red Powerball 24. The first prize, which could win the accumulated jackpot of US$50,000,000, remained vacant. However, there was a winner from Connecticut for the second, which awards $2,000,000. While the third, for US$1,000,000, was taken by someone from California.

How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?



The ticket costs US$2 per play and with its purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user’s choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.

How to win Powerball lottery prizes?



To win the accumulated jackpot, you must match all six numbers, while guessing only the five white balls also gives you a million-dollar sum. If you want to increase your winnings, you can purchase the ticket for an extra dollar to add the Power Play feature. If a smaller prize is obtained and the extra sum was invested, this benefit will serve to multiply what was obtained.

How to play the Powerball lottery in Colombia?

The US lottery regulations do not establish that you have to be a US citizen to play or win, so it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.

The first of them involves contacting a lottery agent who goes in person to buy the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the envoy will charge a commission on the eventual prize.

The other possibility involves betting the winning numbers on a platform, as if it were a sports bet. In this case there will be no ticket, but the chances of winning a prize are the same.