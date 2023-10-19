Investors have praised the results published by Netflix on Wednesday at the market close. At the opening of this Thursday’s session, the actions of the television leader in streaming They have soared by 16.99%, to $405 per share, which represents an increase in the company’s value of about $30 billion (about $28.4 billion). After that opening, the price has given up some ground, but maintaining strong increases.

Netflix achieved record revenues of 8,546 million dollars (about 8,110 million euros at the current exchange rate) in the third quarter of the year, 7.8% more than in the same period last year, according to figures published this Wednesday . Profit grew by 20%, to 1,677 million dollars. The company has been able to improve margins and increase cash generation, but it has also done so by adding 8.76 million new subscribers in the third quarter of the year, exceeding analysts’ expectations. It is the largest increase since the second quarter of 2020, when discharges skyrocketed due to the pandemic and confinement.

The new policy of preventing the use of shared accounts between different households and facilitating lower-priced access with its ad-supported service is driving the increase in paying users. Netflix has also decided to raise the prices of part of its packages in the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

“Netflix is ​​well positioned to build on its recent momentum amid improving operating margins thanks to looming price hikes and its promising ad-supported video-on-demand service, as well as new initiatives to reduce video sharing. accounts,” says Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, in a note. “Investors are not only encouraged by the huge subscriber growth in the third quarter and the strong outlook for the fourth, but also by Netflix’s price increase,” he adds.

In places where it has curbed shared passwords, the level of cancellations is low, according to the company. For its part, in the dozen markets in which it has launched the service with ads, 30% of new subscribers opt for it, the company explained this Wednesday. Both policies will continue to be a source of growth in the coming quarters, As one of the company’s two CEOs, Ted Sarandos, explained in the results interview: “I would say that we foresee an increase in deposits in the coming quarters. We have seen it in the last two quarters. I think it’s also worth noting that this adds up to very healthy organic growth, i.e. not driven by shared passwords.”

Netflix claimed that more than 100 million homes shared its service, but the company is aware that a mere change in policy will not make everyone become paying subscribers. “We have to go after them the same way we go after people who have never subscribed to Netflix, that is, with an incredible content offering and an incredible value, and get them so excited that they just have to subscribe,” he said. Sarandos.

Once the loyalty of subscribers has been demonstrated, Netflix has decided to raise the prices of some packages, starting with the United States, the United Kingdom and France, but maintaining the lowest entry price, that of the service that includes advertising in its content. Thus, in the United States, the advertising-supported plan ($6.99 per month) and the standard plan ($15.49) remain the same, but the basic plan goes up $2, to $11.99, and the premium plan goes up $3, at 22.99. In the United Kingdom and France, the advertising and standard plans do not increase either (4.99 and 10.99 pounds in the United Kingdom and 5.99 and 13.49 euros in France), but they do increase the basic plan (to 7.99 pounds and 10.99 euros, respectively) and the premium (at 17.99 pounds and 19.99 euros).

“If we think about the breadth and variety of stories we offer, whether compared to our competitors from streaming or with traditional pay TV, or even with the price of a movie ticket, we think it’s just an incredible deal. And our goal and plan is to continue being a great entertainment value,” the other CEO, Greg Peters, justified in the results interview.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter