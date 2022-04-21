Unless interventions for reasons related to reliability, the endothermic component of the power units at the start in F1 has already been frozen at the development level. It will be possible to intervene again on the electrical part by 1 September, the deadline for the refinement of the current engines that will continue to equip the F1 single-seaters until 2025. The FIA ​​in agreement with the teams has decided to freeze the update of the drive units to control costs and to allow manufacturers to begin the path that will lead to the debut of new engines in 2026, without MGU-H, with an increased electrical component in terms of batteries and bio fuels with a much larger percentage than current 10% which characterizes the E10 2022 petrol.

In terms of engine performance, convergence seems to be almost achieved. Today’s edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS in fact, it shows Renault-Alpine’s belief that it has achieved the performance of the Mercedes power unit. According to the French team, the gap with the Ferrari-Honda duo can be quantified in about 10 horses. The A522 features a completely revised power unit compared to 2021 with the split turbo. Such a radical change in philosophy is obviously putting the bill in terms of reliability – Alonso has already fitted three power units and one is irrecoverable after the damage to the water pump in Jeddah – but performance has returned to be notable as the speed trap in Melbourne in Qualifying proved. Alonso and Perez with 322 km / h were the fastest, with a decidedly more exhausted set-up at the rear than the Ferrari which ‘stopped’ at 311 only to fly into the race thanks to better tire management.