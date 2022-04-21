EP Madrid Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:09



The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, arrived in kyiv this Thursday to hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, with a view to conveying Spain’s support and solidarity with this country in the face of the Russian invasion and its commitment to peace.

Along with the President of the Government, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, is also traveling. At the end of the meeting, the three leaders will make a joint appearance before the media.

Sánchez’s trip takes place a day after he visited the reception center for Ukrainian refugees in Malaga, an act during which he revealed that there are already 134,000 refugees who have arrived in Spain, of which 64,000 have received temporary protection.

In addition to his meeting with Zelenksi, which he himself announced after confirming that he was going to go to kyiv, it is to be hoped that the visit will serve to announce the reopening of the Spanish Embassy in Ukraine, after he revealed on Monday that this would happen in the next days.

The diplomatic legation was closed on February 25, one day after the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin of Ukraine, after the departure of the ambassador, Silvia Cortés, along with the staff who were still in convoys in which some Spaniards were also evacuated. residents in the country.

The news of the imminent trip of the President of the Government was known this Tuesday, but the spokeswoman, Isabel Rodríguez, avoided going into details for security reasons. Precisely, to guarantee the safety of Sánchez during the hours that he remains on Ukrainian soil, the participation of a team from the Special Operations Group (GEO) of the National Police is planned, according to what police sources have informed Europa Press.

Other leaders who have passed through kyiv



Sánchez thus becomes the last European leader to visit Zelensky in kyiv since the beginning of the conflict on February 24. The last to do so was the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, this Wednesday.

The first political leaders to go personally to kyiv were the leaders of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki; from Slovenia, Janez Jansa; and from the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala. On behalf of the EU institutions, before Michel, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, traveled first, and then that of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, and the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the Twenty-seven, Josep Borrell , who went together.

Already in April, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger, and the Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, as well as the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania –Andrzej Duda, Alar Karis, Egils Levits and Gitanas Nauseda–, who went together, in addition to the British ‘premier’, Boris Johnson.