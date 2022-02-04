Power relations Putin and Xi meet in China – to issue a joint statement on international relations

China has shown its support for Russia in the latter country’s dispute with the West.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and the President of China Xi Jinping meet today in China. The Kremlin has signaled that the presidents will issue a joint statement on international relations and security during the visit.

Putin will also attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Relations between Russia and China have come to the fore as China has set out to support Russia against the West in a dispute over security guarantees and the situation in Ukraine.

China’s news agency Xinhua on Thursday, Putin published a long article praising the country’s relationship with China as a strategic partnership and saying it sees it as an example of efficiency and accountability.

According to Putin, Russia and China share a common view on international relations and trade. In talks with the Chinese president, Putin said he intended to further discuss, among other things, the development of economic relations between the two countries.

Putin’s visit was preceded by another high-level meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited China on Thursday.