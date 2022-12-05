Workers for the state power company, Duke Energy, try to restore power to an electrical substation damaged after the attack that caused a massive power outage in North Carolina. / REUTERS

The attack was deliberate, of that there is no doubt. The gate was broken, the door was blown out, and the well-aimed shots that disabled two electrical power substations last weekend show that someone deliberately decided to knock out power to more than 40,000 North Carolina homes.

The energy war is not only carried out on a large scale in Europe by Russia. Vandals, or perhaps domestic terrorists, have taken note of the power of energy that heats our homes and turns on the lights of civilization. That is why the FBI announced this Monday that it will be part of the investigation that tries to clarify who caused the blackout in Moore County, two hours from Charlotte. “An attack like this on critical infrastructure is an intentional and serious crime, so we must hope that state and federal authorities thoroughly investigate it until those responsible are brought to justice,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Shelters



The consequences of this “terrible attack” forced the opening of shelters yesterday so that the inhabitants who have lost heating could warm up and accommodate those who depend on electricity for vital health machines. Today the county schools could not open and it was not even known until when they will be closed. The state power company, Duke Energy, had put its entire staff to work on the repairs, and yet more than 30,000 people were still without power last night.

Could it be the work of a spiteful employee? Everything is possible, the Police have said, which means that they do not have clear clues. “No group has come out to claim responsibility for this attack or accept that others have done it,” said county sheriff Ronnie Fields. What has undoubtedly been exposed is the vulnerability of a society that can collapse just by kicking a door twice and shooting into the air.