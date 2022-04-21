Mexico.- The actor Víctor Trujillo went against the government of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthis by assuring that “power intoxicates” by referring to the “defeats” suffered by the federal administration of the Fourth Transformation.

Sharing the political scientist’s post Max Kaisers about “The 10 great DEFEATS of this government and the LESSONS they leave us”, the actor who gives life to the clown “Brozo”, maintained that it is essential to remind the head of the Federal Executive Power “of his weaknesses and failures”.

Using your official account TwitterVictor Trujillo affirmed that “power intoxicates”which causes perception to be altered, the direction to fade and, furthermore, “dulls the senses”

Faced with this situation, the well-known critic of the current government headed by President López Obrador stressed the importance of reminding the federal president of his failures and weaknesses throughout his more than 3 years of government.

“Power intoxicates, alters perceptions, blurs the course and dulls the senses. That’s why you always have to remind the powerful, their weaknesses and failures. @ MaxKaiser75 does it impeccably,” he wrote on his social networks.

Víctor Trujillo attacks AMLO stating that “power makes you drunk” / Source: Twitter @V_TrujilloM

In recent years, Víctor Trujillo has been characterized by his multiple and harsh accusations against the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Whether dressed as the clown Brozo or as his person, he has pointed out the mistakes that the current administration has made in different areas.

One of his last criticisms was in the framework of the discussion of the electrical reform in the Chamber of Deputies, a project that was rejected last Sunday, April 17, by the legislators of the benches of the PRI, PAN, PRD and Citizen Movement (MC).

“When you spend your time from power accusing as traitors all those who do not support or applaud a cause that is not supported by even the most basic results, the traitor is you,” Trujillo said on his virtual platforms about the adjectives used by the Head of State against the opposition deputies, who from the beginning anticipated that their vote would be against López Obrador’s legislative project.