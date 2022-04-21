Junior beat Santa Fe 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Colombia 2022, in a match played at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.

Santa Fe proposed from the first minutes, he did not want to speculate or wait for those led by Juan Cruz Real to take center stage.

Junior’s first goal, marked by controversy

However, after 7 minutes, in a controversial play in which Fabián Sambueza fouled Andrey Estupiñán. The central judge, Héctor Rivera, did not sanction the offense and on that play, Miguel Ángel Borja made it 1-0. It should be remembered that in this instance of the Cup there is no VAR.

Santa Fe did not lower his arms, but he was disorderly in defense and Junior lashed out with his attacking players, but they did not resolve to extend the advantage.

When the first half fell, Wálmer Pacheco committed a child penalty, and at 45+3′, the Argentine Fernando Coniglio equalized from the white point. 1-1 which was a great prize for Santa Fe.

In the second part, the visitors took confidence and played one on one, with arguments to take the draw from Barranquilla.

However, Junior has top scorers, and at 87 minutes Fernando Uribe appeared to retake the rebound from goalkeeper José Silva, to make it 2-1 for the locals.

In added time, the referee Héctor Rivera awarded a penalty for Junior, due to a foul by goalkeeper José Johan Silva. Ómar Albornoz failed the collection and left the series open for the second leg, in Bogotá.

The game left two casualties for Santa Fe: one, winger Dairon Mosquera, who was being examined for a possible fracture in the face due to a head-to-head clash with a rival, and the second, midfielder Carlos Sánchez, who was taken out for a mild muscle problem

