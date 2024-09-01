The National Electric System Operator (ONS) reported that the total restoration of the load in Roraima was completed at 1:40 pm this Sunday, September 1, almost two hours after the initial record of the incident.

The total automatic shutdown of the Roraima isolated system was observed from 11:53 am. The state’s load at the time of the occurrence was 85 MW.

According to the ONS, the causes are still being investigated by agents and will be disclosed in a report to be issued by the operator.



