He real Madrid face Real Betis in a crucial match of the season, where Carlo Ancelotti’s men are obliged to improve their form after a dubious start to the campaign.
Despite the excitement generated by the signing of Kylian Mbappé, the team has not performed as expected, drawing two of the three games played and winning just one. This start has left Los Blancos with four points less than ideal, and now they are looking to redeem themselves in front of their fans at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid was one of the most anticipated moves of the transfer market, with the expectation that the French striker would become the team’s new star. However, his performance in the first few games has not lived up to expectations.
Although it is still early in the season, criticism has not been slow to emerge, as Madrid fans expected more impact from a superstar of his calibre. Carlo Ancelotti, aware of the importance of Mbappé, maintains his faith in the player and plans to start him again against Real Betis, looking for him to find his best form and become the offensive leader that the team needs.
Real Madrid need to not only win against Real Betis, but also offer good football to restore the enthusiasm of their fans. Draws against opponents that, in theory, should have been better, have raised doubts about the state of the team. Ancelotti and his players are under pressure to improve their collective performance and show a more convincing game, especially in their second home game of the season.
A win over Betis would not only add important points, but would also help to strengthen the team’s morale and regain the confidence of Real Madrid fans, who hope to see the white team fighting for all the titles with the style and determination that has always characterized them.
