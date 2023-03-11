DTEK announced the cancellation of stabilization power outages

Stabilization blackouts in Kyiv cancelled. This is reported by the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK in Telegram.

“Ukrenergo lifted the restriction, which allowed at 16:45 to resume electricity supply for all residents of the capital,” the message says. The company also added that power outage stabilization schedules no longer apply.

Earlier it was reported that blackouts began in Kyiv, caused by damage to the energy infrastructure, whose networks can not cope with the supply of electricity. “In part of Goloseevsky, Shevchenkovsky, Svyatoshinsky and Solomensky districts, blackouts are taking place according to stabilization schedules,” the company noted.