Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The National Center of Meteorology expects rain today and tomorrow, Thursday, and a gradual rise in temperatures starting Friday. According to the Center, the weather today will be partly cloudy, and the amount of moderate clouds will increase with a chance of rain falling on separate areas, especially the western and coastal areas. The wind movement is northeasterly, turning to the north. Westerly and westerly, light to moderate speed and sometimes active, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25, reaching 35 km/h. The sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman. The Center expects that tomorrow will witness the continued formation of moderate clouds with a chance of rain, especially in some coastal, southern and eastern regions during the day, and the clouds will decrease at night.

The wind movement is northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, and active at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will have light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

While Friday's weather is expected to be humid in some inland and coastal areas, especially the northern ones, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming – clear to partly cloudy with a gradual rise in temperatures, and the movement of winds is northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed of 10 to 20, reaching 30 km/h, and the sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.