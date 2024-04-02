Home page politics

Russia criticizes the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria. For Putin, any escalation of the Middle East conflict comes in handy.

Damascus – Moscow has now also commented on the suspected Israeli rocket attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria. The boss of of Russia Foreign Secret Service SVR, Sergei Naryshkin, told the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti called the attack a “terrorist attack.”

Attack on Iranian embassy a “criminal step”

The air strike in the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday (April 1) involved seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, six Syrians and – according to their own statements – one Hezbollahmember killed. Israel itself had not commented on the attack.

Naryshkin is certain of Israel's guilt. The attack was an “ugly and criminal step against the sovereign Iranian state and against the sovereign Syrian state.” The SVR headquarters would also have access to various countries' responses to the attack. This is likely to include the Arab states and China, which immediately condemned the air strike.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on the event. “We would not jump to conclusions, but in any case such attacks are a violation of international law and an act of aggression,” he told the news agency TASS.

Russia has been active in the Middle East since 2015

Since 2015, Russia has been supporting Syria's dictator Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war under the pretext of fighting international terrorism. The Russian President Vladimir Putin may want to weaken the role of the USA in the regionfor whom the Middle East represents a central point of their foreign policy.

Russia sees itself as a “fair mediator” in the Middle East conflict. Putin uses it for his anti-American rhetoric, and he also benefits from the fact that the conflict distracts the West from the war in Ukraine. The Arab states tend to be Kremlin-friendly, and Putin also maintains good relations with Iran. Tehran supports Russia Ukraine war also with combat drones and ballistic missiles. In return, Moscow supplies intelligence technology to Iran. (uh)