Many pensioners have stomach and intestinal problems during their holiday in Mallorca. You have suspicions. Now the health department is getting involved.

Palma – On the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca, numerous pensioners have complained of diarrhea and vomiting. Dozens of vacationers complained about possible food poisoning. They may have caught this in a hotel on Playa de Palma, a famous beach in the island's capital.

Pensioners in Mallorca complain about possible food poisoning

The pensioners had at the Spanish newspaper Diary of Mallorca all complained of similar symptoms. The hotel in question is part of the Imserso program – a government initiative for senior travel. A doctor in the program attributed the symptoms to a viral illness.

“The food is horrible. One day they give you fish pickled in vinegar, the next day it's swimming in some sauce. “We usually don’t know what to eat and so we eat pizza,” a pensioner told the newspaper. One affected person even reported moldy food and cockroaches in the hotel.

Food poisoning in a pensioner's hotel on Mallorca? Leader rejects allegations

The manager of the hotel chain does not see the cause of the possible food poisoning in the food. The virus has been rampant in the area “for quite some time,” he said Diary of Mallorca. He advised wearing masks and provided disinfectants. In addition, the tongs with which the food is placed on the plates were replaced regularly, he assured.

The health department in Mallorca has now also become involved. How Ultima Hora reported that samples of the food from the hotel in question were taken on Tuesday (February 6th). These are currently still being investigated. The hotel has now hired its own health advisor to clarify the incident.

Pensioners in Mallorca complain of vomiting diarrhea: These are symptoms of food poisoning

Food poisoning must be reported in the Balearic Islands. These arise from eating food that has been spoiled by pathogens, for example, he informed Federal Association of Food Inspectors in Germany.

Mild poisoning usually goes away on its own within a few days. However, severe cases can be life-threatening. Infants, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible. According to the association, these are the symptoms of food poisoning:

nausea

Vomit

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

