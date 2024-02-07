Shuntaro Furukawapresident of Nintendo of Japan, did not want to comment on the rumors regarding Nintendo Switch 2 during the last meeting with investors, but he took the opportunity to do two important clarifications.

The first is that Nintendo is continually researching and developing new hardware, and while he can't say more about it at the moment, he did point out that the possible announcement of a new console it is something that the company wants to plan very carefully.

The second thing is that Nintendo Switch, which has just become the best-selling console ever in Japan, will continue to be strongly supported, with the release of several new games during the next fiscal yearfive of which have already been announced.