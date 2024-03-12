The police seized a possible firearm from comedian Hans Teeuwen on Tuesday. In a video which he himself shared on social media shows that six officers stood at the door of his home to confiscate a weapon.

Earlier on Monday, Teeuwen shared a video in which he parodied the mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema. There was a weapon on the table, probably a reference to the conviction of Halsema's ex-partner for prohibited possession of weapons in 2019. The case caused a stir, and Halsema himself had to answer before the municipal council. Her then partner was sentenced to community service.

An investigation into the possible firearm is now underway, says a spokesperson for the Amsterdam police. The fact that there were six police officers present is not enough: normally more officers would be deployed when reports of firearms possession were reported, the police said. Teeuwen has not been arrested, but he is a suspect in the ongoing investigation. Based on this, the Public Prosecution Service will decide whether to prosecute.