Strikes | Gas stations don't run out of gas, the chains are reassuring

Gasoline will not run out during the strike, but there may be availability problems at individual stations, the ABC and St1 chains say.

Fuel doesn't run out of gas stations even during political strikes, assures SOK's ABC chain manager Harri Tuomaala.

“There is a significant amount of fuel available in Finland and the ability to supply them is good,” he says.

The Finnish Industry Association estimates last weekthat gas stations and airports will soon run out of fuel due to the two-week strike. Cognoscenti and Service reliability center have completed the statement.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said earlier that, at least in northern Finland, gasoline was hoarded over the weekend. Tuomaala does not comment on the situation of individual stations, but admits that at some stations the peak demand has been higher than usual.

On Monday and Tuesday, the number of refuelers was lower than usual. This has made it possible to level the situation. More fuel transports have been carried out than normal.

“All drivers and fleet have been in use. We have tried to balance the situation, taking into account the drivers' working time limitations,” he says.

Although the strike would last two weeks, according to Tuomaala, Finns have no reason to fear running out of gas.

According to Tuomaala, if a station ran out of gas during the strike, the situation could be rectified within a few hours.

ST1- and according to St1, which runs Shell gas stations in Finland, the strikes may have an impact on the availability of fuel at individual stations. Also, St1 doesn't open what the stations are.

According to St1, the supply chain is congested due to the strike and normal delivery times cannot be met.