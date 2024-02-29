The American government is concerned that Chinese electric cars could intercept sensitive data. Now Joe Biden has ordered import restrictions on vehicles from China to be examined.

DThe American government is officially investigating whether and to what extent Chinese cars on America's roads pose a national security risk. The concern in the White House is that modern cars, with their cameras, sensors and software, could be misused for espionage and other nefarious purposes.

President Joe Biden is initiating the review at a time when state-backed Chinese automakers are in the process of conquering foreign markets with technologically advanced low-cost electric cars. In the USA the market share is negligible, but in Asia and Latin America it is increasing rapidly. The EU began an official investigation into Chinese-made electric cars in October to examine whether they were produced and marketed with unfair subsidies.