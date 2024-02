Images captured by a drone show thousands of people crowding around humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza City | Photo: Disclosure/FDI

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied this Thursday (29) that they were responsible for dozens of deaths in a place where hundreds of civilians were waiting for the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza City.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, administered by the terrorist group Hamas, had reported that more than a hundred people died and at least 760 were injured in the incident and that Israel had carried out an attack against civilians.

“The attack was premeditated and intentional, in the context of the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the people of the Gaza Strip. The occupation army knew that these victims had come to this area to obtain food and aid, but killed them in cold blood”, accused Hamas, which carried out attacks in Israel in October that killed 1,200 people and kidnapped around 250 people, of which 130 are still held hostage.

In a statement released afterwards and published by the Israeli press, the IDF acknowledged that its troops opened fire because they felt threatened, as part of the crowd reportedly went towards the soldiers, a tank and an Israeli forces checkpoint.

The IDF, however, said that its action did not cause more than ten deaths and that the rest of the deaths occurred during the turmoil, when many people were allegedly pushed, trampled and run over. Israeli forces further stated that armed men also opened fire in the area while looting.

The IDF published images captured by a drone that show thousands of people crowding around humanitarian aid trucks. The Israeli military and independent sources have not confirmed the death toll reported by Hamas. (With EFE Agency)