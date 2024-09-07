First possible case of mpox -previously called monkeypox- is being investigated in Oaxaca In 2024, the patient is a 27-year-old young man.

The Health Services instance of Oaxaca reported that they detected the possible case of mpox (monkeypox), so they sent a sample to the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (Indre) in Mexico City.

The agency said the young man is stable and has no history of traveling abroad.

The possible patient is a resident of San Juan Bautista Tuxtepec and is being treated at the IMSS-Bienestar General Hospital of San Juan Bautista Tuxtepec.

Since the detection of the first case of mpox (monkeypox) in Oaxaca On July 25, 2022, at the end of 2023, 18 cumulative cases have been confirmed; six correspond to 2023 and 12 to 2022, with zero deaths associated with this disease.

Health Services of Oaxaca He recalled that the monkeypox It is transmitted by direct contact with the secretions of a sick person through mucous membranes such as the eyes, throat and anus, or through blood, body fluids, contaminated clothing and skin lesions, respiratory droplets and sexual relations, mainly from men to men; the disease lasts on average 21 days.

The Symptoms include headache, back pain, or muscle pain; fever greater than or equal to 38 degrees Celsius skin rash, and swollen or tender lymph nodes.

They reminded that in case of any discomfort it is necessary to go to the nearest health unit, it is important to avoid physical contact with sick people or those who are suspected of having monkeypoxwhile those who suspect they may have the disease must remain isolated.

Furthermore, people who are at higher risk are those living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) without antiretroviral treatment or without adherence to their treatment, those immunocompromised by other diseases, oncological or immunosuppressive treatments, pregnant women and children.

For more information, the population can consult the website viruela.salud.gob.mx/, which has official government information.