Socialist Congress and criticism of management

The 41st Congress of the PSOE has just closed, a convention that began with the objective of resistance against judicial harassment and ended with an important speech by the Secretary General with a call for mobilization and the future, presenting a country project with four great challenges to address and highlight the role of Spanish socialism in Europe.

There were also, along with several other interventions, two other great speeches precisely from the leaders of UGT and CCOO, Pepe Álvarez and Unai Sordo respectively. The latter carried out a splendid ideological analysis of the situation in Spain and Europe, with the advance of authoritarianism and the need for socialists to be the ones who lead the resistance and advance in civil and social rights, while Pepe Álvarez recalled the achievements of the legislature due to social dialogue and above all to the relationship between the Government and class unions. Both agreed in pointing out that the harassment of the Government on so many fronts comes because what it is doing is intensely improving people’s lives, while taxing large fortunes and especially the banking and energy sectors. Let no one think, they pointed out, that when left-wing politics is carried out, the real powers, capital, will remain silent in the face of such policies.