And to top it off, Colombia wins a bronze medal in the powerlifting event this Saturday. Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after the effort of Fabio Torres in the -97 kilo category.

In his first attempt, Torres lifted the barbell with 225 kilos, he was the second and lifted 238 kilos, but he failed in the third by asking for 235 kilos.

He equaled Tokyo

Torres couldn’t handle the Chinese money Jixiong Ye with 229 kilos, while the gold and the world record went to Mohmma Ahmad Khattabof Jordan, who exceeded all expectations and weighed 270 kilos.

The 48-year-old from Nariño achieved the same amount of loot as the Tokyo Games in 2021, when he came third in his category.

This is the first medal in this discipline for the country in Paris, out of a total of 26: six golds, seven silvers and 13 bronzes, on the penultimate day of competition.