Portugal will have to face South Korea in a match that, despite not having too much importance in terms of classification, will be very important to continue extending over time the good form that the Portuguese have accumulated to date.
Many rotations are expected from Fernando Santos, as they are qualified for the round of 16, and only a victory for Ghana over Uruguay by enough goals would allow the Africans to overtake them in the standings.
This will be the possible lineup that the Portuguese coach will use to defeat the Asians:
BY: DIOGO COSTA- He is completing a World Cup at the height of the circumstances. Headline for his coach.
LD: JOAO CANCELO- The Manchester City side is one of the best in the world in his position. No one can take away that starting position with Portugal.
DFC: PEPE- It is possible that this position will be disputed between Danilo Pereira and Pepe. In 90min we bet on Pepe, who was better than the PSG player in the match he had the opportunity to play.
DFC: ANTONIO SILVA- The 19-year-old central defender from Benfica will enter to give rest to Ruben Dias, who has accumulated a great load of minutes in these first two games.
LI: RAPHAËL GUERREIRO- Nuno Mendes’ injury forces Fernando Santos to line up Raphaël Guerreiro for the remainder of the World Cup. So far it has more than delivered.
MC: WILLIAM CARVALHO- In the center of the field we expect a lot of rotations. William Carvalho will enter to give rest to a Ruben Neves who has his position more than guaranteed.
MC: VITINHA- We expected more participation from Vitinha in the first two games. The player has gained a fixed place in Galtier’s line-ups at PSG, but with Portugal he seems to have a secondary role.
MC: JOAO MARIO- João Mário will be placed in a hooking position between midfield and forward. He was key in the Eurocopa de Portugal in 2016.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA- It is impossible for us to see Bernardo Silva sitting on the bench. He is the best player in the national team, and when he is inspired one of the best on the entire planet.
DC: CRISTIANO RONALDO- Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue accumulating figures, and it seems very complicated that Fernando Santos can leave him on the bench. We bet on his ownership.
EI: RAFAEL LEAO- Rafael Leao has not yet had the chance to start the first two games. He is an extraordinary footballer and against South Korea he will have the chance to prove it to his coach.
What Portugal’s possible formation (4-3-3) will look like
Goalie: Diogo Costa
Defending: Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Antonio Silva and Guerreiro
Midfielders: Carvalho, Viitnha and Joao Mario
Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leo
