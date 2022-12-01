The ultra-luxury home

Architectural firm DDG has unveiled the first images of the three-level penthouse of its tower at 180 East 88th Street, with vaults inspired by Gaudí and interiors curated by IMG Interior Designers. The residence, which crowns the fifty-story skyscraper located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, extends over 512 square meters with another 325 of terrace on each level and a private elevator. The outdoor space includes a private balcony 142 feet off the street – the tallest in the neighborhood – that opens to sweeping views of Central Park and Manhattan. The penthouse is now on the market for $33 million.

Overall, the 180 East 88th Street tower houses forty-six private residences, ranging from lofts to five bedrooms, full floor and duplex units, and the penthouse. The building houses eight floors of amenities, including a partial indoor basketball court and soccer field. At the moment there are only 9 apartments available including the penthouse.



