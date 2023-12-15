Portugal | The ruling party chooses a new party leader

The previous chairman, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, fell in a corruption scandal last month.

in Portugal the ruling socialist party will today choose a successor to the prime minister and party leader who resigned due to a corruption scandal For Antonio Costa. The new chairman will be elected in a member's vote, which already started yesterday.

About 60,000 members of the Socialist Party can vote for the successor. The counting of votes is expected to be completed late today.

The former infrastructure minister, supported by the left wing of the party, is among the early favorites of the race Pedro Nuno Santos and the current interior minister favored by the center wing Jose Luis Carneiro. However, Santos is burdened by his own corruption scandal, which forced him to leave his ministerial position last year.

The third candidate, a former journalist Daniel Adriao chances of success are considered low.

Costa resigned as prime minister last month due to, among other things, a corruption scandal involving energy contracts. He served as Prime Minister of Portugal since the end of 2015.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Portugal in March, where the new president will lead his party.