The Socialist Party would get between 37% and 42% of the votes

The Portuguese Socialist Party of the outgoing Prime Minister Antonio Costa is ahead of the policies on the center-right rivals of the Social Democratic Party with 37-42% of the votes against 30-35%: this is shown by the exit poll broadcast by public television Rtp in closed ballot boxes. The extreme right of Chega is growing, which from 1.29% of the previous laws (2019) could rise up to 5-8%.