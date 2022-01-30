The site BH Auctions has put one up for sale Ferrari F40 from 1988, used in the Japanese JGTC championship after appropriate modifications. The basic price is 1.5 million euros, in line with what is spent on the legendary car from Maranello. However in this case it is a car with a sporty pedigree and with different stickers stuck on the bodywork (some of which are not exactly in line with the historical period in which it was put on the track).

Team Taisan, thanks to its boss Yasutsune Chiba, was able to import an F40 to Japan in order to give it the chance to participate in the local GT championship, what is now known by all as Super GT. In the 1994 season, the F40 proved to be a very competitive car, despite having a few years behind. Racing parts of the F40 were hard to find at the time and the car was driven in a practically stock configuration. The car achieved some satisfactions: for example the pole position, signed in the 4th round in Sugo, and the victory at the Mine Circuit with the couple formed by Tetsuya Ota and Oscar Larrauri.

Today the car has more recent stickers (such as the UPS logo) which are clearly out of time with respect to 1994, the year in which the car participated in the Japanese championship. However, having achieved a victory, and with an odometer bearing the figure 13,876, the car is a remarkable opportunity for collectors who love the F40. There may be some work to be done, such as on the front grille to be revised and cleaned. The bodywork also needs to be checked given the many small dents. Finally, last but not least, it would be logical to bring back the original graphics of Team Taisan. However, there is also the opposite path, which can be followed: the car has the classic ‘consumption’ typical of racing cars, and the buyer could make it ‘open to visitors’ in its current state, as if it were a museum exhibit.

(cover image: BH Auctions)