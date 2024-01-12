For tourism, business, shopping or many other reasons, every year millions of people around the world travel to the United States. The North American country has various ports of entry on its bordersTexas, for example, has 32. But if you want faster and more efficient entry, where should you go? see what ChatGPT responded when we asked.

According to the technology media, Genbeta, ChatGPT has been a great sensation since it was launched at the end of 2022. It is a Artificial intelligence that has demonstrated its enormous potential, since it uses a language model with a level of understanding, contextualization, naturalness and creativity that has surprised many.

This artificial intelligence can answer all kinds of questions and its access is free, in addition to the fact that its answers are based on a database that it has. On this occasion he was questioned Which are the ports of entry in the United States where they allow passage more easily? and below we share the response that the system launched:

“There is no single answer to this question, since The ease with which you pass through a port of entry in the United States can depend on several factors. Additionally, policies and procedures may change over time,” he said. However, he also clarified that some of the airports and border crossings typically have reputations for processing entries efficiently.

One of them is Orlando International Airport. Although, there are others such as Los Angeles International Airport or New York-JFK International Airport that “they may have a greater capacity to process large volumes of passengers, but this does not mean that it is easier to enter.”

Orlando International Airport

Ports of entry to request asylum in the United States

It is clear that To be able to cross through a United States port of entry, it is necessary to have all the requirements that authorize entry to the North American country. However, those who do not have permission can still go to some points to try to apply for asylum status.

Those interested in entering the U.S. without a visa can use the Customs and Border Protection CBP One app to request an appointment at a port of entry. According to official information, around 1,250 appointments are designated daily, the first are given by lottery and later are given to those people who have been waiting the longest.

Once the appointment is obtained in the application, it is necessary for the person to appear at one of the eight authorized ports of entry located in Brownsville, Paso del Norte, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo and Laredo, in Texas; Calexico and San Isidro, in California; and Nogales in Arizona.

It is important to note that this appointment will only serve to direct interested parties to the corresponding offices. Thus, if you want to request asylum, the request will be directed to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.